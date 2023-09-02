Iran’s heavy water first in world in terms of quality: Official

“It should not be assumed that individuals on the Board of Governors (BOG) are aware of all the details regarding enrichment. Apart from them, IAEA inspectors do not possess extensive information. I have repeatedly informed IAEA officials that if they want to know anything in this field, they should ask us. We can inform them that countries with nuclear weapons do not allow access to facilities where 80% uranium is produced. No other country produces more than 19.5 percent, except for countries with nuclear weapons. Therefore, as producers of heavy water, we possess more information about this matter than you and your inspectors,” he said in an interview with Mizan news agency.

The deputy chief of AEOI also noted, “There are three international models in the field of nuclear power. By incorporating Iran’s data into these models, it is concluded that between 8 and 12% of our country’s electricity should be generated through nuclear power to ensure sustainable electricity supply during drought years.”

The official further added, “On average, 10% or 20,000 megawatts of our country’s electricity should come from nuclear sources. The production of this amount of nuclear electricity should become a popular demand.”

“We will not have oil in the next 60 to 70 years; we currently consume 2.2 million barrels of oil a year, but one of our nuclear power plants has saved energy amounting to 90 million barrels of oil without polluting the air,” Kamalvandi continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesperson stated Iran’s heavy water ranks first in the world in terms of quality.

“European customers have lined up to buy our heavy water; we sell one liter of heavy water for one thousand dollars,” he concluded.