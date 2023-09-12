Iran holds hearing session for US-backed terror ringleader

Justice Hosseinzadeh, who presided over the meeting, said the session was held to shed light on the charges against death row convict Jamshid Sharmahd, who planned and orchestrated terrorist acts against the Islamic Republic, including a 2008 attack against a religious congregation center in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, which killed 14 people and wounded hundreds.

Upon his arrest, Sharmahd admitted to providing explosives for the bombing attack in the targetted mosque in Shiraz.

The lawyer for the victims’ families slammed the US for supporting Tondar (Thunder), adding Iran’s calls on the Interpol to dismantle the terrorist outfit have been ignored several times.

Another lawyer of the case clarified that members of the terrorist group, in a separate scheme, were involved in making bombs in a hotel in Tehran last year to target the Book Exhibition, that draws millions of visitors, but the hotel was set ablaze.

The lawyer added Washington pays exorbitant amounts for the terrorist acts in all stages of the operations.

The 67-year-old Sharmahd was handed a death sentence for his terrorist activities, including for working with US intelligence to spy on Iran’s ballistic missile program.