Iran Health Ministry warns of summer outbreak of Covid

“Vaccines lose part of their effectiveness after a few months and seeing the emergence of sub-variants of the coronavirus and also forecasts by the World Health Organization that the world may suffer a new wave of the virus in the summer, we hope that people put vaccination on their agenda and those who have not received their last dose should make sure they get their jabs,” deputy Health Minister Kamal Heidari said.

The official added that the number of daily deaths from Covid-19 in Iran is now single-digit, which the health ministry believes is due to the inoculation campaign.

“But this does not mean people can consider the situation normal. We expect people to be patient and pay attention to the messages and requests by the Health Ministry and the National Taskforce Against the Coronavirus,” he said.

Heidari also said 80 to 85 percent of the people who have died of the virus or were hospitalized were among the unvaccinated, adding that the country has already provided for the doses of vaccines needed at least up to March 2023.

Iranian Health Ministry figures on Wednesday showed 7 people had died of the virus in the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry also logged 252 new Covid infections, which is the lowest number of new cases of the Coronavirus in over two years.