Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Iran health ministry warns of new Covid-19 wave

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

The Iranian ministry of health has reported a 50-percent nationwide decrease in observing health protocols to ward off the coronavirus infection amid threats of a new wave of the disease during the upcoming cold weather.

Healthcare experts say since the emergence of the virus nearly 3 years ago, Covid-19 has never stopped mutating, but the emergence of some of new variants has led to surges in the outbreak.

BA.4 and BA.5 sub-strains of the Omicron variant, one of the most infectious human viruses known so far, was responsible for the seventh wave of the surge in Iran, which Iranian epidemiologists say is fizzling out.

However, the media and health officials in Iran have been advising the nation to receive booster vaccines and observe health guidelines, especially in public places.

Last week, Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said conditions have improved in recent days but people should not let their guards down as the next wave is possibly to emerge in the fall and as the new school year is beginning in the next two weeks.

Coronavirus has so far killed nearly 144 thousand people in Iran, a country with a population of over 84 million people.

