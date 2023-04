Babak Eshrati says those who are infected should stay at home for at least five days after their symptoms are no more there to help the disease be curbed.

He said students are of special concern here as children normally contract less severe Covid but they spread the virus faster.

Iran confirmed 634 new cases of Covid on Sunday as well as 22 deaths.

Over 145,000 people have so far lost their lives to Covid in Iran since the pandemic struck the country three years ago.