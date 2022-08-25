Iranian health minister warns of new wave of Covid in autumn

Einollahi said despite that the number of infections and fatalities is on the decline, all citizens especially the elderly and those with a history of illness should get their booster shots if six months have passed since their last shot of the Coronavirus vaccine.

The health minister further announced the purchase of 77 ambulances that will be delivered to the Arbaeen headquarters as Iranians are preparing to mark the occasion, which is observed each year 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said on Thursday that Covid had killed 62 people in the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that 2,378 people had tested positive for the Coronavirus from Wednesday to Thursday noon.

The cases include 1,254 hospitalizations. Covid has killed 143,612 people in Iran since the pandemic reached the country some two years ago.

Some sources say the number of the Covid fatalities in Iran is higher than what is officially announced.