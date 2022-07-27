Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Iran health minister: Omicron sub-strain spreads 18 times faster

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

Iran’s health minister has asked the nation to follow health protocols to stem the outbreak of the Omicron BA.5 sub-strains, which as he said, spreads 18 times faster than other variants.

Bahram Einollahi called on the people to wear face mask in public places and get booster shots immediately as the highly contagious sub-strains of the Omicron variant, BA.4 and BA.5, have trigged a new surge in Iran.

The Iranian health ministry has stepped up its vaccination drive to bring the Covid pandemic under control.

Over 151 million doses of vaccine have been administered so far across the country of about 84 million people.

Iran’s total Covid death toll stands at 141,758, according to the latest tally by the health ministry on Tuesday.

