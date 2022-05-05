Iran health minister advises public to get 4th dose of Covid vaccine

Bahram Einollahi on Thursday praised the Iranian health sector, government and people for their successful fight over the past two years against the Coronavirus pandemic, saying the success was achieved thanks to the widespread vaccination campaign across the country.

“It cannot, however, be concluded that the virus has been inactivated across the world. It is still active and claims lives in different parts of the world,” he said.

He said inoculation was proven, in the course of efforts to contain the virus, to be highly effective.

“We recommend at least another dose of vaccine against coronavirus for everyone, since such a shot can be reassuring and can guarantee better immunity,” the minister added.

For the first time in two years, the number of daily deaths from Covid-19 became single-digit on Wednesday. The Health Ministry also recorded only 252 new infections with the virus, also the lowest during the same period.

The number of vaccine shots administered so far is inching toward the 150 million mark, with over 27 million people having received third booster shots.

Recently health officials said people aged 70 years and above and people with underlying diseases or immunodeficiency need to receive a fourth dose of vaccine.