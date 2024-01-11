Iran’s Hamedan designated as Asian Capital of Tourism in 2024

The decision was announced on Wednesday by the Asian Mayors Forum (AMF), which seeks to boost cooperation between mayors of Asian cities.

The city’s mayor, Massoud Hosseini, expressed gratitude to the Hamedan City Council and the Municipal Tourism Headquarters to introduce the city’s tourism potential to the world.

Hamedan, home to the Ali Sadr Cave, Abu Ali Sina Mausoleum, Ganjnameh Ancient Inscriptions, and Alaviyan Dome, is known as a treasure trove of tourism in Iran.

Mohammad Javad Zarei, the Director of Communications and International Affairs of Hamadan Municipality, said the AMF also picked the city of Shiraz in southern Iran as the Environmental Capital and the city of Ghobeiry in Lebanon as the Cultural Capital of Asia for the year 2024.