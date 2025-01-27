Iran repatriates over half a million undocumented Afghan nationals

Head of the security affairs of the governor’s office of Khorasan Razavi Province Amir Shamaghdari said the number of border trespassers from Afghanistan has decreased substantially this year.

Shamaghdari however added that there has been an increase in legal entries through the official Dowqarun border, with a high demand for visas from the Afghan side.

He noted that the employment of undocumented foreigners is prohibited in Iran and that the current priority is to identify, organize, and resolve the status of these individuals rather than their immediate deportation.

Shamaghdari noted that the use of advanced technologies for monitoring foreign nationals from entry to settlement and employment is also being implemented.

Unofficial sources say there are ten million Afghan refugees in Iran fleeing conflict and other issues in their country over the decades.

Despite repeated requests for assistance from the UN, Iran has not received substantial support in managing this influx.