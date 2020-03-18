Iran Hails Uzbekistan’s Humanitarian Aid

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has commended Uzbekistan for providing Iranians with humanitarian aid in the battle with coronavirus.
Foreign Minister Zarif and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov held a telephone conversation on Tuesday evening.
In their talks, Foreign Minister Zarif expressed gratitude to the Uzbek government and nation for sending humanitarian aid to Iran.
He also stressed the necessity of countering and disregarding the illegal, unilateral and cruel sanctions that the US has imposed on the people of Iran.