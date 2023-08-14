Monday, August 14, 2023
type here...
Media WireFinanceForeign PolicySelected

Iran says received guarantees for release of its frozen assets

By IFP Media Wire
Nasser Kanaani

Tehran has received the “necessary guarantees” that its assets blocked abroad due to the US sanctions will be unblocked under an agreement mediated by regional friends, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told reporters on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Kanaani hailed the government’s successful efforts to secure the release of the financial resources of Iran that had been blocked under the US’ illegal sanctions.

He also highlighted Iran’s serious attention to the rights of its nationals who have been arrested illegally by the US.

Pointing to reports that Iran’s assets frozen in South Korea will be unblocked in exchange for the release of a number of US citizens, the spokesman said, “Iran has received the necessary guarantee of implementation of the contents of this agreement.”

Giving an assurance that the exchange of prisoners with the US will happen within the framework of the understanding and considering the judicial procedures, Kanaani described the process as part of Iran’s use of diplomatic capacities.

“We have made the deal within the framework of a bilateral understanding and the role played by our friends in the region. Two matters were important for us, the liberation of the Iranian citizens who had been held in custody on bogus charges and the unblocking of part of the Iranian nation’s assets that had been blocked under the US’ pressure,” he added.

“We held negotiations with the US government via an intermediary, and a definite period of time has been considered for the issue to take place,” he stated.

On Friday, the foreign ministry confirmed the ongoing process of releasing $6 billion worth of Iran’s funds, which have been unlawfully held in South Korea due to US sanctions.

The ministry emphasized that releasing the funds has consistently been on its agenda, noting that these funds were “illegally blocked” under the pretext of “overseas banks’ concerns about America’s oppressive sanctions.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks