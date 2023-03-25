Iran in grip of new Covid wave, 24 killed, red cities on rise

The number of orange cities has also jumped from 33 to 48.

Meanwhile the health ministry announced on Saturday Covid had killed 24 people across Iran in the past 24 hours.

The number of new cases was 385 while that of hospitalizations stood at 384 during the period.

So far, 145,196 people have died of the Coronavirus in Iran since the worldwide pandemic began in 2019. Meanwhile, Iran’s health minister says the country is now in the middle of an 8th wave of the Coivd-19 pandemic.

Dr. Bahram Einollahi said the new wave of the disease has increased the number of visits by patients to healthcare centers.

Dr. Einollahi added that since the start of the new Persian year, visits to the emergency wards have increased by 58 percent.