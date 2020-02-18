Iran Gives Prison Sentences to Environmental Activists

Iran’s Judiciary Spokesman Gholam-Hossein Esmaili said on Tuesday that an appeals court has upheld the verdicts.

Two of the activists, Morad Tahbaz and Niloufar Bayani, got 10 years each and were ordered to return the money they allegedly received from the US government for their services.

Esmaili said two other activists, Houman Jokar and Taher Qadirian, each got eight-year sentences for “collaborating with the hostile government of America.”

Another three of the activists, Sam Rajabi, Sepideh Kashan-Doust and Amir-Hossein Khaleqi Hamidi, were sentenced to six years in prison each. The eighth activist, Abdolreza Kouhpayeh, got four years.

All the activists were arrested in early 2018, and have been detained since then.