Iran’s General Bagheri: New world order will no longer be unipolar

General Bagheri was speaking at the headquarters of the armed forces of Oman in the country’s military university.

He noted that another characteristic of the new order is that it’s going to be regional.

The top Iranian military official said regional countries are definitely willing to have convergence and they will sooner or later overcome artificial differences that are the root-cause of divergence among them.

Bagheri added that regional countries will soon turn the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman into waters of friendship, progress and well-being.

He’s is Muscat for talks with the Omani military and political officials.