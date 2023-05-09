Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Iran’s General Bagheri: New world order will no longer be unipolar

By IFP Editorial Staff
Major General Mohammad Baqeri

The Chairman of Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mohammad Bagheri, says signs of the decline of the US clout are obvious more than ever before and “we are confident that the new world order will no longer be unipolar." 

General Bagheri was speaking at the headquarters of the armed forces of Oman in the country’s military university.

He noted that another characteristic of the new order is that it’s going to be regional.

The top Iranian military official said regional countries are definitely willing to have convergence and they will sooner or later overcome artificial differences that are the root-cause of divergence among them.

Bagheri added that regional countries will soon turn the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman into waters of friendship, progress and well-being.

He’s is Muscat for talks with the Omani military and political officials.

