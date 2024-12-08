US says to remain in eastern Syria despite regime change

Media WireMiddle East

Washington will maintain its presence in eastern Syria and will take measures necessary to prevent a resurgence of the ISIS terror group, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Daniel Shapiro said on Sunday.

Speaking hours after Syrian rebels announced they had toppled Bashar al-Assad’s government, Shapiro called on all parties to protect civilians, particularly minorities, and to respect international norms.

“We are aware that the chaotic and dynamic circumstances on the ground in Syria could give IS space to find the ability to become active, to plan external operations, and we’re determined to work with those partners to continue to degrade their capabilities,” he told the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain’s capital.

“(We’re determined) to ensure (Islamic State’s) enduring defeat, to ensure the secure detention of IS fighters and the repatriation of displaced persons,” Shapiro added.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other anti-government militias took control of Damascus on Sunday. They have declared the city “free” from Assad’s government and claimed that he has fled the capital.

The HTS offensive began last week from the opposition-held Idlib province and was led by a former Al-Qaeda commander.

Western governments, which have shunned the Assad-led state for years, must decide how to deal with a new administration in which HTS looks set to have influence. HTS is a globally designated terrorist group.

