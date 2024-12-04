Iran envoy condemns US-Israel coordinated attempts to destabilize Syria

In remarks during a UN Security Council meeting on “The Situation in the Middle East: (Syria)” on Tuesday night, Iravani stated that insecurity and the spread of terrorism and extremism in Syria will not be confined to the borders of this country.

Expressing deep concern of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the escalation of the situation in Syria, he added that recent developments, especially the coordinated terrorist operations of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, a branch of al-Qaeda also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, pose serious threats against the sovereignty and stability of Syria.

Iravani stated that during these terrorist attacks in Aleppo in Northern Syria, the building of the Iranian consulate was deliberately targeted by terrorist groups, which is a blatant violation of international law.

According to Iravani, the responsibility for this blatant aggression and violation of laws lies with the countries that have armed and supported these terrorist groups and have exacerbated their ongoing violations against international norms.

He added that the scale and complexity of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham’s operations, including the use of advanced weapons and drones, indicate foreign support for this group, especially from the US, which has turned terrorism into a tool in its foreign policy to advance its political goals.

The Iranian representative further stated that countries responsible for escalating this conflict must be held accountable for their actions and the devastating consequences imposed on the people of Syria.

In another part of his remarks, he warned that this terrorist attack directly undermines the agreements reached in the Astana Process aimed at a political resolution of the Syrian crisis.

Iravani referred to Israeli airstrikes against civilians and infrastructure in Syria in October and November, adding that this indicates a coordinated effort to further destabilize Syria.

He emphasized that Israel’s relentless attacks on border crossings between Syria and Lebanon have disrupted the delivery of vital aid to the region and forced hundreds of thousands to flee.

The Iranian representative noted that these developments serve as a warning for the entire region regarding the resurgence of terrorism and extremism, and their consequences will inevitably threaten a broader area beyond that.

Iravani also emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran remains steadfast in supporting the Syrian government and its people in their just and determined fight against terrorism.