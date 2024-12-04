US carried out air attack in eastern Syria: Pentagon

Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder told reporters that earlier on Tuesday the US military struck weapons systems, including three mobile rocket launchers and a T-64 tank after projectiles were launched toward US troops at Military Support Site (MSS) Euphrates.

“These self defense actions successfully eliminated imminent threats to US personnel and were not linked to any broader activities in northwest Syria by other groups,” Ryder stated.

He added that the military was looking into who launched the attacks against US troops, but said that Iran-backed forces have carried out attacks in the past from the area. Ryder added that Syrian military forces were also in the region.

According to the Pentagon, Washington has 900 troops in Syria and a deep alliance with the SDF, one of the major parties to the conflict.

The Syrian government has repeatedly called on the United Nations Security Council to put an end to aggressions being carried out by the US-led coalition purportedly fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, saying the aerial assaults are targeting civilian and critical infrastructure in the Arab country.

Damascus has also denounced the continued looting of Syria’s natural resources, crude oil and agricultural products, stating that all foreign occupation forces, including American troops, must pull out of the war-ravaged country immediately and unconditionally.