Iran Friend of Saudi, Bahraini, Emirati People: Rouhani

“Over the past weeks, I wrote letters to the heads of all the regional states, and invited them to set aside animosities and divisions,” Rouhani said in a speech on Nov. 14.

“Israel is no friend of anybody, neither is the United States. But we are friends of the people of Saudi Arabia. We are friends of Kuwaiti people. We are friends of the people of the United Arab Emirates. We are friends of Bahraini people. We are friends of people in the regional countries,” he noted.

“We love the Palestinian nation. We love combatant and freedom-seeking groups. Let’s have no doubts about this,” Rouhani stressed.

He also called for “reigniting” the belief in today’s world and in the region.

“What belief? The belief in our power, belief in that we will win if we unite, belief in that our enemies are still enemies and have not become our friends,” he went on to say.