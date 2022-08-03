Iran’s judiciary rejects former banker’s repatriation from Canada

Masoud Setayeshi said in his weekly presser that officials have been engaged in correspondence with the INTERPOL for repatriation of Mahmoud Reza Khavari from Canada, but the Canadian government has so far refused to cooperate on the issue.

Setayeshi added that Khavari escaped Iran after a number of files were lodged against him and the Islamic Republic has asked Canada to repatriate the former Bank Melli official so that the cases against him are investigated and he can be put to trial in a competent court.

Setayeshi further slammed the Canadian government for refusal to hand Khavari back to Iran under human rights pretexts and described Ottawa as a ‘refuge for criminals’.

Khavari was appointed the chairman of the board and the managing director of Bank Melli, which is the largest national Iranian bank.

He escaped Iran in 2011 and was charged with embezzlement and fraud a year later in a case worth 3 billion dollars.