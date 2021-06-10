Iran Follows Up on Iraq’s Payment of Its Unpaid Debts

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, who is also the head of the Foreign Ministry’s Public Diplomacy Department, held talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Baghdad.

In the Wednesday meeting, the two sides conferred on issues of mutual interest, regional developments, and expansion of bilateral relations.

Among the issues discussed in the meeting were following up on the payment of Iraqi debts, the Shalamcheh-Basra railway, the latest status of Baghdad’s lifting of the visa regime, and the areas of cooperation between Iran and Iraq in the field of public diplomacy.