Iran Foils Enemy’s Plot to Launch Major Attack on Its Oil Pipelines

Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said Sunday the enemies had masterminded the plot to launch an attack on the Asalouyeh energy facilities in southern Iran amid the recent violent riots.

The enemy, he said, was apparently seeking to retaliate an attack that Yemen’s Ansarullah forces had launched against the Saudi Aramco oil installation in September.

Shamkhani said the plot has been foiled.

The Iranian Administration’s Spokesman Ali Rabiee had already disclosed reports of hostile plots to stage organized attacks on the Asalouyeh oil pipelines, sensitive telecommunication centres in Shiraz, and a number of military bases.

In September, the Houthis carried out a devastating attack on two Saudi oil facilities.

Despite continued Saudi airstrikes on Yemen, observers believe the raid, which was the latest of increasingly sophisticated retaliatory Yemeni attacks against Saudi Arabia, played a role in shifting Riyadh’s approach towards Yemen.