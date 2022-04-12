Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Iran FN calls for Taliban explanations over attacks on missions in Kabul, Herat

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian
Following Monday's attacks on the missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan, the Iranian Foreign Minister called for the explanations of the Taliban government.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in phone calls with Iran’s ambassador to in Kabul and the country’s consul general in Herat, said the current governing body of Afghanistan is fully responsible for maintaining the security of the diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and should provide explanations about the attacks.

In these telephone calls, the Iranian minister of foreign affairs expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of necessary arrangements to ensure the security of the diplomatic missions, which is the duty of the host country.

Amir Abdollahian, however, added: We should be careful about the conspiracy by common enemies in this regard.

On Monday, groups of Afghans attacked the Iranian Embassy in Kabul and the Iranian Consulate in Heart and pelted the buildings with rocks. They were angered by unverified videos purporting to show Afghan refugees being beaten in Iran

