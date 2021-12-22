Iran FM visit: Azerbaijan Republic’s Aliyef calls for closer cooperation

Aliyef made the comment during a meeting with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Wednesday.

During the meeting the Azerbaijani president described Amir Abdollahian’s visit as important due to the opportunity it offers for the two sides to discuss their roadmap for cooperation in 2022.

Aliyef also touched the meeting he had with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat. He said the meeting once more confirmed that everything is ready for closer ties between Iran and his country.

“During the meeting with the Iranian president in Ashgabat, the friendship and brotherhood between Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic was once more reiterated and [both sides] underlined the need for more steps for expansion of ties in the political, economic, trade and cultural arenas,” he said.

Aliyef also called for continuation of closer contact between the foreign ministers of Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic stressing that such meetings and discussions are significant in practical terms.

He expressed confidence that wider cooperation with Iran will have “good results” for both sides.

Amir Abdollahian also conveyed the greetings of the Iranian president and his invitation for Aliyef to visit Tehran.

The Iranian foreign minister said the meeting between Raisi and Aliyef in Ashgabat was a turning point for bilateral ties between the “friendly and brotherly” countries.

Amir Abdollahian arrived in Baku on a one-day official visit on Wednesday.