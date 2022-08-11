Thursday, August 11, 2022
Iran FM urges US to accept Tehran’s ‘legitimate demands’

By IFP Media Wire
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has called on the United States to provide the ground for the final text of a nuclear agreement by accepting the ‘legitimate demands’ of Tehran.

The top Iranian diplomat made the remark during a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday.

Amirabdollahian said that the country has conveyed its message to the US through Europe regarding talks held in Vienna to remove sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

He expressed hope that the US takes a realistic approach and accept Iran’s rightful and legal demands in order to pave the way for an agreement over a final text.

He spoke with the Turkish foreign minister three days after the latest round of talks wrapped up in Vienna over the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the removal of the sanctions that the US reinstated following its withdrawal from the deal in May 2018.

The top Turkish diplomat expressed hope that the Vienna negotiations bear results very soon and protect the Iranian nation’s rights and safeguard the common interests of all sides.

During their conversation, the two foreign ministers discussed Tehran-Ankara ties as well.

They also discussed the latest Zionist regime’s aggression against the Gaza Strip where at least 46 people, including women and children were killed.

Amirabdollahian strongly condemned the Israeli onslaught, and Cavusoglu called the civilians’ killing an inhumane act.

