Iran FM: US should take realistic approach in nuclear talks

Amir Abdollahian, in a phone conversation with his Irish counterpart, added Washington must take action to redress illegal moves taken under the former US President Donald Trump towards Iran’s nuclear program.

He said Iran will continue down the path of diplomacy to reach a nuclear deal while safeguarding its red lines.

He went on to say the Islamic Republic of Iran has on numerous occasions shown the required resolve to reach a good, robust and lasting agreement in the sanctions removal talks in Vienna.

The Iranian foreign minister also referred to the Ukraine crisis, saying, “I have twice conveyed the messages of the Ukrainian foreign minister to my Russian counterpart.”

He added Iran is opposed to war and the displacement of human beings in Ukraine, Yemen, Palestine, Afghanistan, and other parts of the world.

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney for his part expressed concern over the rising international tensions as a result of the Ukraine war.

Coveney also called the Islamic republic of Iran’s initiatives over the course of the Vienna negotiations as praiseworthy and underscored the need to reach a good deal that will fulfill Iran’s demands and those of the other parties to the talks.