Iran FM: US responsible for prolongation of Vienna talks

Amir Abdollahian, in a phone conversation with his Omani opposite number Badr bin Hamas Albusaidi, added the US is making excessive demands.

He went on to say Iran is ready for a good and lasting deal.

The top Iranian diplomat also condemned the recent US move to impose new sanctions on some Iranian individuals and companies.

The two sides held talks over some bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest including the Yemen ceasefire.

The top Omani diplomat congratulated the Iranian government and people on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and welcomed the truce in Yemen.

Albusaidi thanked Iran’s role and efforts in this regard and expressed hope that the ceasefire will lay the necessary groundwork for talks between Yemeni factions and the reopening of the country’s borders.

Amir Abdollahian also congratulated his Omani counterpart and also Oman’s government and people on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan during the phone conversation, expressing hope that the ceasefire in Yemen will hold.

The Iranian foreign minister further appreciated Oman’s constructive role in this regard.

He said, “Now what is important is the removal of the Saudi-led siege of Yemen in line with the continuation of the truce. Currently, sending relief aid to the people of Yemen is of paramount importance too.”

The foreign ministers of Iran and Oman agreed to continue their consultations over issues of mutual interest.