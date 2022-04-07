Iran FM: US must stop excessive demands in Vienna talks

Amir Abdollahian, in a phone conversation with his Serbian counterpart, added the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to reach a good, robust and lasting deal.

The Iranian foreign minister also described the positions of China, Russia and the three EU countries- Britain, France and Germany- in efforts aimed at reaching a deal as constructive.

The Iranian foreign minister further spoke of the European Union’s efforts, especially those of EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell and the bloc’s chief negotiator, saying they are all playing an active role in this regard.

Amir Abdollahian then referred to NATO’s recent provocations and the ongoing war in Ukraine, saying diplomacy and dialog as well as preventing the war from continuing and further expanding is the only genuine way through which this issue can be resolved.

The Iranian foreign minister said the Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to both war and unilateral sanctions.

The top Iranian diplomat also congratulated the Serbian government and people on successfully holding parliamentary and presidential elections and on the re-election of Mr. Aleksandar Vučić as the country’s president.

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selaković also expressed hope that the negotiations in Vienna will produce the best results as soon as possible.

Selaković then referred to the Ukraine crisis, saying Belgrade supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and underlines the need to opt for diplomatic channels to safeguard and expand peace in the region.