Iran FM reaffirms Tehran’s support for Cuba

Amirabdollahian, sat down with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel for talks on issues of mutual interest and international topics in Havana on Saturday.

During the talks, Amirabdollahian pointed to the friendly and historical relations between Iran and Cuba and said the Islamic Republic is determined to promote and expand bilateral cooperation.

He thanked Cuba for cooperating with Iran in producing a joint vaccine in the Islamic Republic.

For his part, the Cuban president praised Iran’s history and culture as well as the country’s progress and scientific and technological achievements despite the sanctions in place against the Islamic Republic.

He expressed willingness for increasing contacts and exchanges between the two countries.

The Cuban president said the developments in the Latin American region provide new opportunities for promoting multilateralism and said Cuba is determined to cooperate with friendly countries and remove the relevant obstacles despite all the sanctions.

“The US government thinks only about its own interests and does not care about others. We have paid a heavy price for our political independence and we will safeguard it,” the president added.

Amirabdollahian also in a meeting with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla once again condemned foreign meddling in the domestic affairs of Cuba and the US’s incitement of riots in the country on July 11, 2022.

“America and some Western countries pursue the simultaneous policies of imposing sanctions and interference through encouraging and fueling riots in independent countries,” he added.

For his part, the Cuban foreign minister described ties with the Islamic Republic as a priority for his country, condemning unilateral sanctions and foreign interference in the internal affairs of other countries.