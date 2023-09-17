Iran, Cuba establish joint innovation, technology center

Referring to the formation of a joint technology committee between the two countries as a major achievement, Montoya said, “The Cuban government emphasizes on progress based on technology and fully welcomes the development of scientific and technological cooperation with Iran.”

The Cuban minister also invited Iranian knowledge-based companies to take part in an exhibition in Havana in 2024 to facilitate scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Dehghani expressed satisfaction with the G77+China Summit for focusing on the role of science and technology in the development of nations, adding Iran and Cuba need to develop technological collaborations but should not limit their ties to biotechnology and nanotechnology.

He said healthcare, medicine, water, energy, waste management and tackling climate change effects are among Iran’s priorities for cooperation with Cuba.

At the end of the meeting, the Cuban minister presented a draft document for the development of technological cooperation between Tehran and Havana in the field of technology and expressed hope that the interaction would increase after the agreement is finalized.