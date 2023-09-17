Sunday, September 17, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicyScience and Technology

Iran, Cuba establish joint innovation, technology center

By IFP Editorial Staff
Science and Technology in Iran

Iranian Vice President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-based Economy Rouhollah Dehghani, who is in the Cuban capital Havana to take part in the G77+China Summit, met with Cuba’s Minister of Science, Technology and Environment Elba Rosa Perez Montoya on Friday.

Referring to the formation of a joint technology committee between the two countries as a major achievement, Montoya said, “The Cuban government emphasizes on progress based on technology and fully welcomes the development of scientific and technological cooperation with Iran.”

The Cuban minister also invited Iranian knowledge-based companies to take part in an exhibition in Havana in 2024 to facilitate scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Dehghani expressed satisfaction with the G77+China Summit for focusing on the role of science and technology in the development of nations, adding Iran and Cuba need to develop technological collaborations but should not limit their ties to biotechnology and nanotechnology.

He said healthcare, medicine, water, energy, waste management and tackling climate change effects are among Iran’s priorities for cooperation with Cuba.

At the end of the meeting, the Cuban minister presented a draft document for the development of technological cooperation between Tehran and Havana in the field of technology and expressed hope that the interaction would increase after the agreement is finalized.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks