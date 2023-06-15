IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy Iran’s Raisi arrives at Havana airport By IFP Editorial Staff June 15, 2023 Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegations are welcomed at the Havana airport upon arrival in Cuba on the third and last leg of a tour of Latin America. More in pictures: 1 of 8 › Subscribe TagsIran-Cuba Relations Share FacebookTwitterReddItEmailPrintTelegramWhatsAppVKLINEViber LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. More Articles Iran president to visit Latin America within days June 7, 2023 Iran FM reaffirms Tehran’s support for Cuba February 5, 2023 Iran, Cuba call for expansion of ‘strategic’ relations May 19, 2022 Iran, Cuba seek closer cooperation against shared enemies’ pressure January 12, 2022 Official: Pasteurcovac provides 99 percent immunity against Covid October 9, 2021 Cuba FM urges close cooperation with Iran against US sanctions September 25, 2021 Iran’s Zarif, Head of Cuba’s Finlay Vaccine Institute Meet in Tehran July 26, 2021 Iran Rebukes US Intervention in Cuba July 14, 2021 Latest articles ‘Iran, Taliban reach prisoner swap deal, release inmates’ June 15, 2023 Iran’s envoy calls for economic synergy with Russia June 15, 2023 Iran’s Kish Island hosts stone climbing tournament June 15, 2023 Iranian daily: Social media bans only led to emergence of ‘VPN mafia’ June 15, 2023 Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces in Nablus raid June 15, 2023 US sends fighter jets to Middle East, citing Russia ‘increasingly unsafe’ activity June 15, 2023 Popular articles Dizi Recipe (Famous Iranian food) June 5, 2023 Samanu; A Traditional Dish Served in Iran during Nowruz September 4, 2022 Baghali Polo Recipe August 25, 2022