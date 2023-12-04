Iran, Cuba sign 7 cooperation agreements

President Ebrahim Raisi and Miguel Díaz-Canel also issued a joint statement on strengthening strategic relations between Tehran and Havana.

According to the documents, Iran and Cuba will strengthen cooperation in various sectors of science and technology, health, agriculture, energy and mines, communications and medicine.

The Cuban president, who is heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, was welcomed by Iran’s Minister of Health and Medical Education Bahram Einollahi at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport upon his arrival.

Díaz-Canel will also hold separate meetings with a number of Iranian authorities and tour an exhibition showcasing the latest joint achievements reached in cooperation with Cuba in medical and pharmaceutical fields.

Back in June, the Iranian president traveled to Havana and met with his Cuban counterpart. In the presence of the two presidents, Iran and Cuba signed six agreements to expand bilateral economic, political and judicial cooperation.