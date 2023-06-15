Cuba president officially welcomes Iranian counterpart

Díaz-Canel hosted the welcoming ceremony for Raisi and his accompanying delegation on Thursday at the Palace of the Revolution in the Cuban capital.

“During his stay, the distinguished visitor will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities of interest,” the Cuban media said.

Raisi’s regional tour already took him to Nicaragua and Venezuela, where the president and the hosts stressed the need to keep up resistance and protect independence in the face of US pressure.

Similar to Iran, Raisi’s three destinations in South America have been the target of tough economic sanctions by the United States.

In Venezuela, Raisi and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro signed 25 agreements in various areas aimed at increasing bilateral cooperation.

In Nicaragua, the Iranian president and his counterpart, Daniel Ortega, reached an agreement on three basic memoranda of understanding for economic and commercial cooperation and scientific-technical exchanges.