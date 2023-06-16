Cuba president says will ‘definitely’ visit Iran by year end

Meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Cuban head of state said a visit to Iran had been planned much earlier but was put on hold due to some reasons, including the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the Iranian president’s visit to Cuba, at a time when the Latin American country is subjected to harsh US sanctions, strengthens the Cuban nation’s faith in Iran.

The friendship between Iran and Cuba is increasing day by day and it will definitely lead to an increase in political, commercial and economic relations between the two countries, Díaz-Canel added.

Díaz-Canel condemned the cruel US sanctions on Iran and expressed Cuba’s readiness to help the Islamic Republic neutralize the bans.

Addressing Raisi, he said, “The message of your trip to Latin America is that countries want to live in a new environment far from what imperialism wants to impose on nations. We are united and we will not back down from our beliefs in any way.”