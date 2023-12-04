Iran, Cuba presidents call for global coalition to support Palestinians amid Israel’s war on Gaza

President Ebrahim Raisi stated Iran and Cuba have a common stance on the need to form a coalition to support the oppressed Palestinian people in different continents in cooperation with the allied countries.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel, who is in Tehran on a historic visit.

The Iranian president slammed the deafening silence of the international community on the Israeli genocide in Gaza, saying no international organization is trying to stop the Israeli killing machine.

“Regrettably, the United States and the West are supporting these heartbreaking crimes,” Raisi said, slamming those who claim to defend human rights for backing Israel’s crimes against humanity.

He expressed regret over the inefficiency of the international systems which have failed to stop the “war machine that the US has provided to the Zionist regime.”

“The United Nations, the Security Council, the Arab League and other global bodies have lost their efficiency,” the Iranian president said.

He stressed the need to end the current unfair international system and form a fair global system that supports the oppressed people and prevents oppression.

Raisi said Iranians and all nations are saddened that the enemies are attacking the Palestinian people, who want to defend their homeland and lives.

“The Zionist regime martyrs the Palestinian people with [acts of] racism, genocide and crime against humanity and massacres women and children,” the Iranian president added.

He noted that since the beginning of the Tel Aviv regime’s large-scale attack on Gaza on October 7, more than 6,000 Palestinian children and over 4,000 women have been killed, reaffirming the Islamic Republic’s support for the Palestinian people.

Díaz-Canel, for his part, said Cuba slams Israel’s killing of thousands of Palestinian people and calls for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza which would prepare the ground for the formation of an independent Palestinian state.

He added that Iran and Cuba call for international efforts to condemn Israel’s acts of genocide against the Palestinian people.

The Cuban president lashed out at the US for interfering in Iran’s internal affairs, saying that Havana defends Tehran’s legitimate right to determine its own fate.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group conducted Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 15,523 Palestinians, mostly women and children, injured 41,316 others, and left vast swathes of Gaza in ruins.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.