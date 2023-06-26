Iran FM says Tehran-Baku able to solve existing problems

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a phone conversation with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, exchanged viewpoints on political, economic and consular issues of mutual interest and touched on the key ongoing regional and international developments.

The top Iranian diplomat underlined the significance of continued and close consultations between the two sides.

Amirabdollahian added that the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic is such that the two countries can resolve existing issues and problems in the relation between themselves and return them to the right track.

During the talks, the Azeri foreign minister also thanked the Iranian foreign minister’s “constructive efforts in settling tensions and described the Sunday talks as positive.”

He also emphasized direct contacts between the two sides in different spheres and expressed hope that ties develop further and some outstanding issues are resolved in the near future.

During the phone talks, the two sides also exchanged viewpoints on other issues of mutual interest including the North-South corridor project, the future plan for cooperation between the two countries within the framework of regional and international organizations including Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The tension between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan escalated following an armed attack on the Azeri embassy in Tehran last February that left one embassy staff killed and two others injured.

Iran arrested the attacker and announced that he had personal motives in his action. But Azerbaijan Republic shut down its embassy in Tehran.

Following these events, Azerbaijan expelled four Iranian diplomats, prompting Tehran to retaliate.

Iran has also warned Baku about attempts to get closer to Israel and the threats it poses.