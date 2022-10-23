Iran FM says Tehran to continue supporting resistance front, Syria and Palestine

Hossein Amirabdollahian told his Syrian counterpart on the phone that Iran will stand by the Syrian people and government, adding the issue of Palestine and the Islamic world is a priority on the agenda of Iran’s foreign policy.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed out political pressures and propaganda will not disrupt Iran’s determination in supporting the stability and security of the regional countries and opposing foreign interference and the aggression by the Zionist regime.

The top Syrian diplomat, Faisal Mekdad, for his part referred to the bitter outcome of foreign interventions in Syria under the pretext of protecting human rights and also the Zionist regime and its supporters’ plots against the Syrian government and people.

The two foreign ministers also emphasized on the development of bilateral relations, especially in the economic and commercial fields.