Iran FM: Significant progress made in Vienna talks

In a phone conversation with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto, Amir Abdollahian said some key issues between Iran and the US remain to be resolved.

Amir Abdollahian noted that Iran and the US are exchanging messages over those differences via the EU’s top negotiator.

The Iranian foreign minister underlined Iran’s seriousness about reaching a good and lasting deal if the US side acts realistically.

He also congratulated the ruling Fidesz party on its victory in Hungary’s parliamentary elections, announcing the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness to expand ties with Hungary and implement the agreements of the second Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Hungary in various fields.

Amir Abdollahian spoke about the Ukraine crisis. He said Iran opposes both war and sanctions, adding that the Islamic republic wants all countries to focus on a political approach in Ukraine.

Amir Abdollahian also appreciated his Hungarian counterpart for the country’s humanitarian aid to facilitate the transfer of Iranian nationals living in Ukraine back home through the Hungarian territory.

During the telephone conversation, the Hungarian foreign minister also invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Hungary.

Peter Szijjarto underlined that his country is committed to expanding bilateral cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran within the framework of Hungary’s foreign policy.

Hungary’s top diplomat further underscored the necessity of implementing bilateral deals between Tehran and Budapest.

Peter Szijjarto also referred to the Vienna talks and expressed hope that a deal will be reached as a result of a constructive approach adopted by all parties.