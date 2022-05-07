Iran FM says US brave and realistic decision needed for robust nuclear deal

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in a phone conversation with the UN chief, criticized the recent non-binding bill approved by the US Congress barring the White House from lifting the name of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps from the US’s so-called terror list.

Amir Abdollahian blamed the US’s so-called maximum pressure campaign for the current situation regarding the Iran nuclear deal.

Amir Abdollahian also referred to the temporary ceasefire in Yemen and said the continuation of the truce is necessary. He called for the removal of the humanitarian siege of Yemen.

The Iranian foreign minister in other comments called the security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan very worrying and underlined the need for the formation of an inclusive government there with the participation of all ethnic groups.

Amir Abdollahian also referred to the Afghan refugee influx into Iran and demanded that the UN fulfill its obligations regarding the Afghan refugees.

Amir Abdollahian further spoke about the surge in terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and also the problems that stem from poverty in the country. He then underscored the necessity of releasing frozen Afghan assets.

Amir Abdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s opposition to the war in Ukraine and referred to Tehran’s focus on a political solution and attention to the humanitarian aspects of the Ukraine crisis.

He said the Ukraine crisis must not prevent attention of the international community to the humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

During the conversation, the UN chief also thanked Iran for its constructive efforts and stance to support the Yemen truce.

Antonio Guterres expressed hope that with the removal of all obstacles, “we will witness the resumption of flights from the San’aa Airport and the reestablishment of link between Yemeni provinces and also the continuation of the ceasefire.”

The UN secretary general welcomed the continuation of talks and movement toward the normalization of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

The UN chief underlined the significance of the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and also appreciated the constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in accepting Afghan refugees and providing them with humanitarian aid.