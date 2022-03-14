Iran FM: Remaining issues in Vienna talks Tehran red lines

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in a phone conversation with his Omani opposite number Badr bin Albusaidi, underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran is quite serious about reaching a good, reliable and lasting deal.

Amir Abdollahian said the process of talks in Vienna has not stopped and that there is just a short hiatus in the negotiations in coordination with the EU coordinator.

He noted that Iran’s top negotiator in Vienna is diligently continuing efforts to reach a good, robust and lasting deal.

The Omani foreign minister also hailed positive relations between the two countries and spoke about some bilateral issues.

Albusaidi thanked Iran for its logical stances, saying the Sultanate of Oman always believes in talks and dialog for the purpose of resolving various crises.

Albusaidi also spoke of the Vienna talks. He expressed hope that a deal will finally be reached, saying such an agreement will be in the interest of all sides and the region.