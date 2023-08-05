Iran FM wraps up Pakistan visit, describes meetings as fruitful

In a tweet, Hossein Amirabdollahian, said, “At the end of my trip to the brotherly and friendly country of Pakistan, I am back in Tehran.”

The top diplomat said his trip was made with the aim of speeding up the process of implementing past agreements, focusing on economic and trade cooperation, planning for future development, following up on cooperation agreements and discussing the joint political and security concerns of both countries.

The tweet reads, “In the first ceremony and before the beginning of the talks with my brother Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, we planted a sapling as a sign of friendship between the two countries and we prayed to God for the success and dignity of the nations of Iran and Pakistan.”

He also called for the increase of trade volume between the two states to five billion euros annually.

Amirabdollahian said, “To increase and expand cooperation, at the end of the meeting between the high-ranking economic delegations of Iran and Pakistan, presided over by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari, we signed the document of the five-year strategic plan for trade cooperation between Iran and Pakistan together with the Pakistani foreign minister.”

He also described his meeting with Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, as valuable during which he received an official invitation for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi from the Pakistani government to visit Pakistan.

The Iranian foreign minister added, “Also, in Islamabad, I had fruitful meetings with the speakers of Pakistan’s national assembly and senate and the top commander of the Pakistani army.” On Friday, I laid a wreath on the grave of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, while respecting the Late Founder of Pakistan,” said Amirabdollahian.

He added, “During the day, I also witnessed the signing of the economic and trade cooperation agreements between the Iranian Chamber of Commerce and Karachi’s Chamber of Commerce.”

The top Iranian diplomat said, “During our stay in Karachi, at the initiative of the chief minister of Sindh Province and in the presence of the mayor, ministers and senior officials of the Pakistani province, we unveiled the commemorative plaque of a newly built boulevard named after Imam Khomeini.”