Iran FM calls for IAEA impartiality, welcomes close cooperation

Grossi who is visiting Iran to participate in the 30th national nuclear conference of the country as well as the first International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology, on Monday met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Amirabdollahian said the IAEA chief’s visit to Iran comes at the right time, particularly given the complicated and sensitive situation in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized the importance of the position and role of the IAEA, saying, “Your Excellency’s impartial and professional position as the director general of the agency, in addition to effective assistance in cooperation between Iran and the Agency, is also effective in restoring stability and security to the region.”

The top Iranian diplomat described some threats by the Israeli authorities to use nuclear bombs as a clear threat to regional and international peace and security and called for the IAEA response to such dangerous statements by the authorities of a regime that has an arsenal of nuclear weapons.

He also highlighted the history of the US non-compliance with the previous agreements on Iran’s nuclear program, saying cooperation between Iran and the IAEA should not be influenced by the “unstable and contradictory policy and behavior of Washington.”

He added that this cooperation should continue in the right direction and at the same time the two sides should feel that this cooperation results in a breakthrough.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi for his part praised Iran’s policy to recognize and strengthen the reassuring cooperation with the agency.

Grossi underscored that bolstering cooperation between Iran and the IAEA will lead to the failure of those who are seeking to escalate the conflict, tension and confrontation in the region.

Grossi further stressed the importance of consultations between Iran and the agency to reach an understanding for the purpose of resolving all issues.