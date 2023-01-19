Iran FM: European parliament draft resolution against IRGC uncalculated, wrong

During the talks, Amirabdollahian strongly criticized the European Parliament’s emotional approach and described the behavior as uncalculated and wrong.

“Today, we unfortunately saw the European Parliament approve the draft of an emotional, harsh and unprofessional resolution which runs counter to political rationality and civility,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

“We have repeatedly said that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is an official and sovereign institution, which has played and continues to play a vital and important role in providing security to Iran and the region, especially in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

Amirabdollahian said, “The move by the European Parliament in designating an institution that builds security as ‘terrorist’ is a shot in Europe’s own foot.”

The Iranian foreign minister spoke of a response on the part of Iran’s Islamic Parliament, warning the European Parliament to mull over the negative repercussions of its emotional behavior and focus instead on the path of diplomacy, constructive interaction, and rationality.

“In the world of diplomacy, it is necessary to respect mutual security and place promotion of mutual trust on agenda instead of resorting to a language of threats and unfriendly measures. In any case, there will be a reaction and response,” he said.

For his part, Borrell agreed that emotions and worries were dominant in the European Parliament’s draft resolution.

He voiced satisfaction with the ongoing diplomatic process over the issue of the Iran nuclear agreement and said he would keep up efforts to facilitate the conclusion of a final deal.

Borrell said, however, that the European Parliament is a fully independent institution, but the resolution is not binding and is merely reflective of Europe’s concerns.

During the phone call, the two sides also exchanged views on the latest situation in talks on a removal of anti-Iran sanctions, the developments in Ukraine, and Iran-IAEA talks.