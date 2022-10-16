Iran FM tells Azeri counterpart Tehran opposes presence of foreign forces in region

Amirabdollahian pointed to the recent developments in the Caucasus region, adding that the presence of foreign forces in the Caucasus is a common concern of the regional countries.

The Iranian foreign minister also reaffirmed Tehran’s stance supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries including the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, stressing that the approach is the permanent policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Meanwhile, Jeyhun Bayramov Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan called the relations between the two countries important and stable.

Bayramov also voiced Baku’s opposition to the presence of foreign forces in the region.