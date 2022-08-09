Tuesday, August 9, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSocietyScience and Technology

Iran receives first telemetry data from newly-launched Khayyam satellite

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Khayyam satellite

Iran has received the first telemetry data sent from the Khayyam satellite, hours after the remote-sensing Iranian-made satellite was launched by a Russian rocket from a station operated by Moscow in Kazakhstan.

The satellite, which was designed for scientific research, was successfully shot into the 500-meter-altitude orbit from the Baikonur Cosmodrome space base earlier on Tuesday.

First telemetry data was reported by Iranian media to have been received at the Iranian Space Agency’s (ISA) Mahdasht space base in the northern province of Alborz.

Alireza Naimi, a senior ISA official said, “The reception of the first signals was great and very satisfactory. It could be said that the Khayyam satellite is in a very good status.”

“The satellite is, however, not in a state that we could say [with certitude] it is practical. To achieve that goal, we need four months so that we can release the images that will be received for the public to see,” he added.

Due to its accurate sensors and through topographic maps and data, Khayyam can be used in improving productivity in agriculture, accurate monitoring of Iran’s water resources, managing natural disasters, monitoring changes in use of land, unauthorized constructions, and deforestation among others.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks