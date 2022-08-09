Iran receives first telemetry data from newly-launched Khayyam satellite

The satellite, which was designed for scientific research, was successfully shot into the 500-meter-altitude orbit from the Baikonur Cosmodrome space base earlier on Tuesday.

First telemetry data was reported by Iranian media to have been received at the Iranian Space Agency’s (ISA) Mahdasht space base in the northern province of Alborz.

Alireza Naimi, a senior ISA official said, “The reception of the first signals was great and very satisfactory. It could be said that the Khayyam satellite is in a very good status.”

“The satellite is, however, not in a state that we could say [with certitude] it is practical. To achieve that goal, we need four months so that we can release the images that will be received for the public to see,” he added.

Due to its accurate sensors and through topographic maps and data, Khayyam can be used in improving productivity in agriculture, accurate monitoring of Iran’s water resources, managing natural disasters, monitoring changes in use of land, unauthorized constructions, and deforestation among others.