Iran Facing No Shortage of COVID-19 Vaccine in Coming Months: Health Minsiter

Iran’s health minister says there will be no shortage of coronavirus vaccines in the country in the coming months.

Saeid Namaki added Iran will also be able to “export and donate” its vaccines to other countries across the world.

He touched upon the inoculation of Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei a few days ago, adding the production of the Iranian Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine has also got underway.

“By the admission of those who themselves are in possession of this technology, the Islamic Republic of Iran is, in terms of infrastructure, way above those who developed the technology in other countries,” he noted.

The health minister underlined Iran kept working hard to procure medical equipment even under Washington’s sanctions.

“During the years when we were under sanctions and facing hardships, we dispatched more than 160 CT scan machines to the most remote areas in the country,” he added.

He said hundreds of oxygen generators have been installed in hospitals across the country, adding the number of molecular labs has increased from 2 to 400.