Iranian expert: The longer it takes, the lower are the chances of nuclear deal

In an exclusive interview with Entekhab news outlet, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh added that pressures will increase on Iran in the next three months to force Tehran into cooperating more with the UN atomic body.

Falahatpisheh, a former chair of the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, added that Iran should create an option now to make the other parties to the Vienna talks to also suffer from the feet-dragging on the part of the West.

According to this political expert, it seems that the Western sides do not want a deal to be signed before the mid-term elections in the US and that’s why they stopped pushing for an agreement.

Falahatpisheh added that the situation will worsen for Iran after the mid-term elections in the US.

Falahatpisheh said opinion polls show that Democrats’ popularity is lower than the Republicans ahead of the elections, stressing that if the Democrats lose, the Republicans will further hamper efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement.

He said what makes matters worse is that the Biden administration would have improved chances of victory by Democrats through forging a deal with Iran but its failure to do so has now increased the likelihood of the GOP’s win in the vote.

Falahatpisheh underlined that had an agreement been reached before the war in Ukraine, things would have been much better.