Iran Expediency Council: No proposal on leaving NPT made during body’s session

Hassan Rahimi said the meeting of the council happened in a peaceful atmosphere and without any tension.

He added that reviewing and deciding the general policies of Iran’s Seventh Development Plan topped the agenda of the meeting.

Rahimi noted that in the session, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, gave a report on the latest state of the nuclear deal revival talks following the IAEA’s resolution against Tehran as well as Iran’s countermeasures.

The head of the Expediency Council’s media center noted that all the participants only listened to Shamkahni’s report and no dialog happened among them.

He then pointed to the media report that Jalili had proposed that Iran leave the NPT, saying such a proposal was not made in the first place at all.

Earlier, Iran’s Sazandegi news website quoted a pro-government Telegram channel as saying that Jalili had caused a controversy at the meeting of the Expediency Council by making that proposal.