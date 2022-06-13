Report: Iran’s Saeed Jalili proposes Tehran leave JCPOA

Sazandegi said Saeed Jalili engaged in a verbal clash with Ali Larijani، another member of the council, over the issue.

According to the news outlet, apart from Larijani, Sadegh Amoli Larijani, head of the Expediency Council, and Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, also opposed Jalili’s proposal.

This is said to have happened at an extraordinary session of the Expediency Council.

The Expediency Council’s public relations office said the body convened a session in which Shamkhani made an address.

But it did not spoke of the alleged proposal by Jalili and opposition to him by other members The Iran-P4+1 talks to revive the JCPOA are said to be at an impasse over what Tehran calls excessive demands by the US