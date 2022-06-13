Monday, June 13, 2022
Report: Iran’s Saeed Jalili proposes Tehran leave JCPOA

By IFP Editorial Staff
Saeed Jalili

An Iranian news website has claimed a member of Iran’s Expediency Council caused a controversy at a meeting of the body after he proposed that Tehran leave the 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Sazandegi said Saeed Jalili engaged in a verbal clash with Ali Larijani، another member of the council, over the issue.

According to the news outlet, apart from Larijani, Sadegh Amoli Larijani, head of the Expediency Council, and Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, also opposed Jalili’s proposal.

This is said to have happened at an extraordinary session of the Expediency Council.

The Expediency Council’s public relations office said the body convened a session in which Shamkhani made an address.

But it did not spoke of the alleged proposal by Jalili and opposition to him by other members The Iran-P4+1 talks to revive the JCPOA are said to be at an impasse over what  Tehran calls excessive demands by the US

