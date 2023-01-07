Iran executes two people over gruesome murder of security guard

The Iranian Judiciary announced on Saturday that Mohammad-Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini, the main culprits in the murder case, were hanged.

Ajamian was stabbed to death by a group of rioters armed with cold weapons in early November in Karaj city, the capital of central Alborz Province.

Footage of the crime scene showed Ajamian lying on a street with a blood-stained body and his Basiji uniform torn off.

A total of 16 people were arrested in connection with the case.

Aside from the two individuals executed on Saturday, three other suspects had also received death sentences, which were later annulled by the Supreme Court.

The other convicts face long-term jail sentences, including three who are under 18 years old.

Iran has witnessed on-an-off unrest and deadly riots since the death of a young woman in police custody in mid-September.